Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of Islands
Municipality of Kythira
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Municipality of Kythira, Greece
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 79,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
nerantza, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey house of 367 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
House
Central Macedonia, Greece
365 m²
€ 470,586
A cottage in. Thessaloniki Raion Nope Mihagnon, 365 sq.m on a plot of 330 sq.m. The first le…
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
378 m²
€ 1,501,869
For sale 3 - a 378 sq.m floor cottage on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of on…
3 room cottage
Kato Souli, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
2 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 175,000
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
Villa Villa
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
Cottage 4 rooms
Kato Souli, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 0-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Attica. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 b…
3 room cottage
byzitsa, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The semi-basement consists of one b…
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 100,000
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
2 room apartment
Polychrono, Greece
1 bath
58 m²
€ 120,222
Property Code: 3-499 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €125.000 . This 58 sq. …
