Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Islands
  5. Municipality of Kythira

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Municipality of Kythira, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room cottage in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 79,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in nerantza, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
nerantza, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey house of 367 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
House in Central Macedonia, Greece
House
Central Macedonia, Greece
365 m²
€ 470,586
A cottage in. Thessaloniki Raion Nope Mihagnon, 365 sq.m on a plot of 330 sq.m. The first le…
4 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
378 m²
€ 1,501,869
For sale 3 - a 378 sq.m floor cottage on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of on…
3 room cottage in Kato Souli, Greece
3 room cottage
Kato Souli, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
2 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 175,000
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
Villa Villa in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
Cottage 4 rooms in Kato Souli, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Kato Souli, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 0-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Attica. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 b…
3 room cottage in byzitsa, Greece
3 room cottage
byzitsa, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The semi-basement consists of one b…
2 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 100,000
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
2 room apartment in Polychrono, Greece
2 room apartment
Polychrono, Greece
1 bath 58 m²
€ 120,222
Property Code: 3-499 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €125.000 . This 58 sq. …

Properties features in Municipality of Kythira, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go