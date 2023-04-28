UAE
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipality of Kythira, Greece
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1/1 Floor
€ 80,000
For sale apartment of 23 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
2 room house
Kissamos, Greece
1 bath
€ 350,000
This traditional classic style house for sale in Kastelli, Kissamos, Chania, is a very well …
Villa Villa
Greece, Greece
241 m²
€ 365,455
2 room apartment
Nea Chrani, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 110,000
For sale apartment of 108 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2…
3 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
5 Number of rooms
360 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 600,748
For sale townhouse with an area of 360 sq.m in Thessaloniki. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Monastiraki, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 4 …
Villa 4 room villa
Ethia, Greece
4 bath
200 m²
€ 942,040
This modern villa is just one of the villas that make up a complex of four similar villas fo…
4 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
285 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,001,246
Townhouse for sale with an area of 285 sq.m in Attica. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The …
House
Greece, Greece
104 m²
€ 190,000
For sale is a semi-detached house located in Spartilas, in northeast Corfu. The house has an…
4 room house
demos kassandras, Greece
360 m²
€ 720,000
Property Code: HPS2663 - House FOR SALE in Kassandra Sani for €720.000 . This 360 sq. m. fur…
3 room cottage
triadi, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath
80 m²
€ 150,000
