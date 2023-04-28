UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of Islands
Municipality of Kythira
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Kythira, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room cottage
Korinos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neochori Myrtountion, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale 2-storey house of 84 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kaki Thalassa, Greece
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
For sale maisonette of 95 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale apartment of 59 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
2 room apartment
alimos, Greece
1 bath
66 m²
€ 220,000
Property Code: 14434 - FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, Undefined Apartment of total surface 66 sq.m, …
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 300,000
For sale apartment of 117 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
House
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
300 m²
€ 430,536
For sale cottage on the island of Corfu. The building consists of 3 floors, on the ground fl…
1 room apartment
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 230,000
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
9 room house
Greece, Greece
400 m²
€ 1,501,869
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 400 sq.m in central Greece. The first floor consis…
Villa 4 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
3 bath
250 m²
€ 1,053,819
Property Code: 1-12 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €1.100.000. This 250 sq. m. V…
Cottage 2 rooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
3 room cottage
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Properties features in Municipality of Kythira, Greece
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map