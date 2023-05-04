Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Agios Nikolaos

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipality of Kroustas, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 6 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
€ 600,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 87,500
Villa Villa in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Villa Villa
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
4 room apartment in Athens, Greece
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
€ 350,000
3 room house in Pefkochori, Greece
3 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
€ 350,000
2 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 200,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Greece, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 660 m²
€ 2,000,000
3 room house in demos kassandras, Greece
3 room house
demos kassandras, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
€ 390,000
6 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
6 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 500 m²
€ 2,500,000
3 room apartment in Taxiarchis, Greece
3 room apartment
Taxiarchis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
€ 350,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Prinos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Prinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 400,000

Properties features in Municipality of Kroustas, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir