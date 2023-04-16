Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Agios Nikolaos
  6. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Municipality of Kritsa, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room townhousein Kritsa, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kritsa, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 40,000
For sale maisonette of 67 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has one level
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Kritsa, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kritsa, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale old construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 levels.…

Properties features in Municipality of Kritsa, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir