Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Kritsa, Greece

3 room townhousein Kritsa, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kritsa, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 40,000
For sale maisonette of 67 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has one level
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Kritsa, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kritsa, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale old construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 levels.…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Kritsa, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kritsa, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
For sale old stone house 55 sq.m. in Kritsa village, Crete. The house has two floors and a b…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Kritsa, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kritsa, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
3 room townhousein Kritsa, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kritsa, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-basemen…
3 room townhousein Kritsa, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kritsa, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale old construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 levels.…
3 room townhousein Kritsa, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kritsa, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale maisonette of 157 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Kritsa, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kritsa, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
3 room townhousein District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room townhouse
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
3 room townhousein Kritsa, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kritsa, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale maisonette of 95 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basement…

