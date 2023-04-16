Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipality of Kritsa, Greece

14 properties total found
3 room townhousein Kritsa, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kritsa, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 40,000
For sale maisonette of 67 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has one level
1 room Cottagein District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale beautiful villa of 420sq.m with plot of 5000sq.m near Agios Nikolaos. This villa is…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Kritsa, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kritsa, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale old construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 levels.…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Kritsa, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kritsa, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
3 room townhousein Kritsa, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kritsa, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-basemen…
3 room townhousein Kritsa, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kritsa, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale old construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 levels.…
2 room apartmentin Kritsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Kritsa, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor. …
2 room apartmentin Kritsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Kritsa, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 43,000
For sale is an 80 sqm flat in the village of Kritsa, Crete. The flat was built in 1987 and i…
1 room apartmentin Kritsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Kritsa, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 33,000
For sale apartment of 53 sq.m. for renovation in Kritsa, Crete. The apartment, built in 1987…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kritsa, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kritsa, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
3 room townhousein Kritsa, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kritsa, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale maisonette of 157 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
2 room apartmentin Kritsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Kritsa, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 130,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Kritsa, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kritsa, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kritsa, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kritsa, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 156 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 …

