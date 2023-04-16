Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Agios Nikolaos
  6. Cottages

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Kritsa, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 room Cottagein District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale beautiful villa of 420sq.m with plot of 5000sq.m near Agios Nikolaos. This villa is…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 630,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kritsa, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kritsa, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 199,000
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. The first floor consists of one bedroom, …

Properties features in Municipality of Kritsa, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir