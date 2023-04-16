Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Agios Nikolaos
  6. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Kritsa, Greece

2 room apartmentin Kritsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Kritsa, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor. …
2 room apartmentin Kritsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Kritsa, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 43,000
For sale is an 80 sqm flat in the village of Kritsa, Crete. The flat was built in 1987 and i…
1 room apartmentin Kritsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Kritsa, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 33,000
For sale apartment of 53 sq.m. for renovation in Kritsa, Crete. The apartment, built in 1987…
2 room apartmentin Kritsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Kritsa, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 130,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It …

