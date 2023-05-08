Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Korydallos, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Cottage 6 bedrooms in Agia Triada, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
3 room cottage in Nea Politia, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Politia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
2 room house in Greece, Greece
2 room house
Greece, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
€ 700,000
Townhouse 4 rooms in Angelochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Angelochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
€ 140,000
4 room apartment in triadi, Greece
4 room apartment
triadi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 179 m²
€ 400,000
6 room apartment in Melissochori, Greece
6 room apartment
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 3
€ 265,000
5 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
5 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 340 m²
€ 1,000,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
€ 350,000
4 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 700,000
5 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
5 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,000,000
3 room townhouse in Agios Ioannis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Agios Ioannis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€ 430,000

