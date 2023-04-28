Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Piraeus
  5. Municipality of Keratsini-Drapetsona

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Keratsini-Drapetsona, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in kokkoni, Greece
2 room apartment
kokkoni, Greece
65 m²
€ 78,000
Korinthos municipality of Vocha Vrachati area, apartment of 65sq.m. furnished, ground floor,…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Greece, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Greece, Greece
4 bath 250 m²
€ 3,304,111
4 room house in Plataniás, Greece
4 room house
Plataniás, Greece
3 bath
€ 320,000
This villa for sale in Chania Crete, is located in the area of Platanias, in the village of …
House in Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
House
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
200 m²
€ 550,685
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 200 sq.m on the island of Corfu at the constructio…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Agrafi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agrafi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
4 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 100,000
For sale apartment of 160 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
House in Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
House
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
1 Number of rooms 340 m² Number of floors 1
€ 750,934
Townhouse for sale with an area of 340 sq.m on the island of Corfu. Tynhouse is located on 0…
Villa 3 room villa in Athens, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Athens, Greece
2 bath 160 m²
€ 495,000
Property Code: HPS3806 - Villa FOR SALE in Corfu Corfu town for €495.000 . This 160 sq. m. f…
2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 258,000
For sale apartment of 79 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
2 room apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
2 room apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
60 m²
€ 278,916
Property Code: 2-491 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €290.000. This 60 sq. m.…
3 room townhouse in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
1 room Cottage in Agios Georgios, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agios Georgios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale is a house of 272 sq.m with a sea view in the area of Agios Georgios Pagon in the n…

Properties features in Municipality of Keratsini-Drapetsona, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir