Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. Municipality of Kato Chorion

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Kato Chorion, Greece

7 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Episkopi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Episkopi, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 48,000
3 room cottage in Kato Chorio, Greece
3 room cottage
Kato Chorio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Kato Chorion, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Kato Chorion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Episkopi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Episkopi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kato Chorio, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kato Chorio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Kato Chorion, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Kato Chorion, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 37,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Episkopi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Episkopi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000

Properties features in Municipality of Kato Chorion, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir