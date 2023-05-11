Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Epirus and Western Macedonia
  4. Western Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Kastoria
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Municipality of Kastoria, Greece

Kastoria
6
Cottage To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Maniaki, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Maniaki, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
€ 330,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Polykarpi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Polykarpi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Kastoria, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Kastoria, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Agios Georgios, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Agios Georgios, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
€ 157,500
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Chloi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Chloi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lavdas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lavdas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 640,000

Properties features in Municipality of Kastoria, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir