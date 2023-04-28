Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean
  5. Municipality of Kasos

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Municipality of Kasos, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room house in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 100,000
Detached home for sale in Panagia, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 100.000€ (Listing No La17…
1 room apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 Number of rooms 57 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 360,449
For sale apartment of 57 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the fourth floor and co…
1 room Cottage in Polychrono, Greece
1 room Cottage
Polychrono, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of one …
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale apartment of 150 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 180,000
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. co…
3 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath 90 m²
€ 247,500
Property Code: HPS3870 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €247.500 . This 90 sq. m…
3 room cottage in Greece, Greece
3 room cottage
Greece, Greece
2 bath 105 m²
€ 345,430
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of 2 bedr…
6 room house in Agia Triada, Greece
6 room house
Agia Triada, Greece
6 Number of rooms 200 m² -1 Floor
€ 300,000
Agia Triada SALE House 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 200 m2, 1 L…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Myrina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Myrina, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters on Islands. The semi-basement consists of . The grou…
5 room house in Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
5 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
240 m²
€ 340,424
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 240 sq.m on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki reg…
2 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 bath 78 m²
€ 220,000
Property Code: HPS2913 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ano Toumpa for €220.000. This 78…

Properties features in Municipality of Kasos, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go