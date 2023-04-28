Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean
  5. Municipality of Kasos

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipality of Kasos, Greece

1 property total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agia Marina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agia Marina, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale 2-storey house of 99 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The ground floor consists of livi…

Properties features in Municipality of Kasos, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go