UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Aegean
South Aegean
Municipality of Kalymnos
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipality of Kalymnos, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
6 room house
Greece, Greece
7 Number of rooms
640 m²
€ 1,992,353
For sale 3 - a-storey villa of 640 square meters in the region of Sporada. The first floor c…
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
3/1 Floor
Price on request
For sale under construction apartment of 147 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
1 room apartment
Polychrono, Greece
1 bath
46 m²
€ 105,994
Property Code: 3-1216 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €110.000 . This 46 sq. …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 224 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of . Th…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The fourth floo…
3 room apartment
Nafplion, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
108 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 58945 - Apartment FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €110.000. This 108 sq. m. Ap…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Villa 4 room villa
Greece, Greece
4 bath
€ 720,000
Located in a popular location, this villa for sale is located in a quiet and peaceful area, …
3 room cottage
Paliokastro, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
2 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 bath
100 m²
€ 280,000
Detached house with a garden is located in the suburbs of Nea Kallikratia village in front o…
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Kavousi, Greece
10 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement cons…
3 room townhouse
Trilofos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map