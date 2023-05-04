Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean
  5. Municipality of Kalymnos

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipality of Kalymnos, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

6 room house in Greece, Greece
6 room house
Greece, Greece
7 Number of rooms 640 m²
€ 1,992,353
For sale 3 - a-storey villa of 640 square meters in the region of Sporada. The first floor c…
3 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 3/1 Floor
Price on request
For sale under construction apartment of 147 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
1 room apartment in Polychrono, Greece
1 room apartment
Polychrono, Greece
1 bath 46 m²
€ 105,994
Property Code: 3-1216 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €110.000 . This 46 sq. …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 224 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of . Th…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The fourth floo…
3 room apartment in Nafplion, Greece
3 room apartment
Nafplion, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 108 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 58945 - Apartment FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €110.000. This 108 sq. m. Ap…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Villa 4 room villa in Greece, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Greece, Greece
4 bath
€ 720,000
Located in a popular location, this villa for sale is located in a quiet and peaceful area, …
3 room cottage in Paliokastro, Greece
3 room cottage
Paliokastro, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
2 room house in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 bath 100 m²
€ 280,000
Detached house with a garden is located in the suburbs of Nea Kallikratia village in front o…
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Kavousi, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Kavousi, Greece
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement cons…
3 room townhouse in Trilofos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Trilofos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
