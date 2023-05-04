UAE
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Kalymnos, Greece
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
470 m²
€ 378,547
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 470 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first…
House
Greece, Greece
85 m²
€ 299,000
3 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
3 Number of rooms
150 m²
-1 Floor
€ 460,000
Pefkochori SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 150 m2, 3 Le…
Townhouse
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale old construction maisonette of 60 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
Villa 6 room villa
Vourvourou, Greece
7 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottage
Skotina, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 110,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 5 room villa
demos kassandras, Greece
7 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
2 room apartment
Polychrono, Greece
1 bath
87 m²
€ 143,574
Property Code: 4-801 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €149.000. This 87 sq. m.…
2 room apartment
Nea Roda, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 120,000
For sale duplex of 134 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the ground …
Townhouse
Benitses, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
On the island of Corfu, on a hill, for sale townhouse of 100 sqm with private land of 2000 s…
3 room house
Psakoudia, Greece
2 bath
87 m²
€ 160,000
The maisonettes are located 2 km from Psakoudia village in front of the sea 200 meters to th…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
sykia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 245 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
