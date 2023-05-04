Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean
  5. Municipality of Kalymnos

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Kalymnos, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

5 room house in Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
470 m²
€ 378,547
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 470 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first…
House in Greece, Greece
House
Greece, Greece
85 m²
€ 299,000
3 room house in Pefkochori, Greece
3 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
3 Number of rooms 150 m² -1 Floor
€ 460,000
Pefkochori SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 150 m2, 3 Le…
Townhouse in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale old construction maisonette of 60 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
Villa 6 room villa in Vourvourou, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Vourvourou, Greece
7 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottage in Skotina, Greece
3 room cottage
Skotina, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 110,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 5 room villa in demos kassandras, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
demos kassandras, Greece
7 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
2 room apartment in Polychrono, Greece
2 room apartment
Polychrono, Greece
1 bath 87 m²
€ 143,574
Property Code: 4-801 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €149.000. This 87 sq. m.…
2 room apartment in Nea Roda, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Roda, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 120,000
For sale duplex of 134 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the ground …
Townhouse in Benitses, Greece
Townhouse
Benitses, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
On the island of Corfu, on a hill, for sale townhouse of 100 sqm with private land of 2000 s…
3 room house in Psakoudia, Greece
3 room house
Psakoudia, Greece
2 bath 87 m²
€ 160,000
The maisonettes are located 2 km from Psakoudia village in front of the sea 200 meters to th…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in sykia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
sykia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 245 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir