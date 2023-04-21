Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Agios Nikolaos
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Municipality of Kalon Chorion, Greece

6 properties total found
Villa Villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,700,000
This villa is a luxury gem that overlooks the bay across the town of Agios Nikolaos and Siti…
Villa 6 room villa in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Kalo Chorio, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 3 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Villa 2 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale project with 3 villas in Crete. Each villa's total space is 137 sq. meters, private…
Villa 3 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,920,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
Villa 2 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,920,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …

