  Realting.com
  Greece
  Region of Crete
  Lasithi Regional Unit
  District of Agios Nikolaos
  Townhouses

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Municipality of Kalon Chorion, Greece

Townhouse 5 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
For sale old construction maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 levels.…
3 room townhouse in Kalo Chorio, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kalo Chorio, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalo Chorio, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale old construction maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels.…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalo Chorio, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 86,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…

