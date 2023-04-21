Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Agios Nikolaos
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Municipality of Kalon Chorion, Greece

4 properties total found
1 room Cottage in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 37 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consis…
3 room cottage in Kalo Chorio, Greece
3 room cottage
Kalo Chorio, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 1-storey house of 82 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living r…
1 room Cottage in Kalo Chorio, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kalo Chorio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 105 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, th…

