  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Agios Nikolaos

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Kalon Chorion, Greece

17 properties total found
1 room Cottage in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 37 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consis…
3 room cottage in Kalo Chorio, Greece
3 room cottage
Kalo Chorio, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa Villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,700,000
This villa is a luxury gem that overlooks the bay across the town of Agios Nikolaos and Siti…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
For sale old construction maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 levels.…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 1-storey house of 82 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living r…
3 room townhouse in Kalo Chorio, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kalo Chorio, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
Villa 6 room villa in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Kalo Chorio, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 3 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalo Chorio, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale old construction maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels.…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalo Chorio, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 86,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
Villa 2 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale project with 3 villas in Crete. Each villa's total space is 137 sq. meters, private…
3 room apartment in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room apartment
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 120,000
For sale is an unfinished apartment 110 sq.m. in Istro, eastern Crete. The apartment is on 1…
Townhouse in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale old construction maisonette of 60 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. …
1 room Cottage in Kalo Chorio, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kalo Chorio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 105 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, th…
Villa 3 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,920,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
Villa 2 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,920,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …

