UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Peloponnese Region
Municipality of Kalamata
Apartments for sale
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Apartment
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
1 room apartment
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 586,228
For sale apartment of 0 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The apartment is located on the floor a…
2 room apartment
Skaramangas, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 69,565
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 298,138
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living r…
Villa 4 room villa
Greece, Greece
3 bath
220 m²
€ 995,000
5 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms
470 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,212,886
Townhouse for sale with an area of 470 sq.m in Athens. Tynhouse is located on 4 levels. The …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ano Poroia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 99,379
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Serres. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
3 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms
135 m²
1 Floor
€ 145,000
Building for sale in Agios Georgios, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 135.000€ (Listing No 12…
4 room apartment
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 119,255
For sale Apartment of 135 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the f…
3 room cottage
Chania Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 715,530
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
1 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath
€ 52,000
Property Code: 3-1149 - Studio FOR SALE in Evosmos Evosmo for €52.000 . This 31 sq. m. Stud…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 268,324
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
1 room apartment
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
1 bath
30 m²
€ 43,000
Neos Kosmos A newly apartment with 1 Bedroom, 1 Kitchen (Living room) 1 Bathroom, area 30 sq…
Properties features in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map