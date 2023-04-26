Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean
  5. Municipality of Ios

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Ios, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 6 room villa in Oktonia, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Oktonia, Greece
8 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
7 room house in Sykamino, Greece
7 room house
Sykamino, Greece
4 bath 253 m²
€ 90,000
Property Code: 1103 - House FOR SALE in Attika - East Sykamino for €90.000. This 253 sq. m. …
3 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 107 m² 4 Floor
€ 149,000
FOR SALE Central, luxurious,emty or fully furnished, fully renovated 100 sqm 4th floor apart…
3 room house in Paliouri, Greece
3 room house
Paliouri, Greece
3 Number of rooms 200 m² -1 Floor
€ 475,000
Villa 3 room villa in Saint Spyridon, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Saint Spyridon, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Townhouse in Neo Rysio, Greece
Townhouse
Neo Rysio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has one …
1 room apartment in Kato Gouves, Greece
1 room apartment
Kato Gouves, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
Suggested for sale an apartment of 50sqm with an additional building possibility of 150sqm i…
1 room apartment in Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 145,000
For sale apartment in the center of Athens near all attractions: 600 meters from the Acropol…
5 room house in Greece, Greece
5 room house
Greece, Greece
300 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 300 square meters.m on the peninsula of Sithonia, …
3 room house in triadi, Greece
3 room house
triadi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 160 m² -1 Floor
€ 450,000
Center SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom Area: 160 m2, 2 Levels,…
8 room house in Nikiti, Greece
8 room house
Nikiti, Greece
8 Number of rooms 400 m² -1 Floor
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 180 square meters on the Sithonia Peninsula, the H…
2 room apartment in Amfitritis, Greece
2 room apartment
Amfitritis, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 480,000
For sale apartment of 150 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. c…

Properties features in Municipality of Ios, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir