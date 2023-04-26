UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Aegean
South Aegean
Municipality of Ios
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Ios, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 6 room villa
Oktonia, Greece
8 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
7 room house
Sykamino, Greece
4 bath
253 m²
€ 90,000
Property Code: 1103 - House FOR SALE in Attika - East Sykamino for €90.000. This 253 sq. m. …
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
107 m²
4 Floor
€ 149,000
FOR SALE Central, luxurious,emty or fully furnished, fully renovated 100 sqm 4th floor apart…
3 room house
Paliouri, Greece
3 Number of rooms
200 m²
-1 Floor
€ 475,000
Villa 3 room villa
Saint Spyridon, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Townhouse
Neo Rysio, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has one …
1 room apartment
Kato Gouves, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
Suggested for sale an apartment of 50sqm with an additional building possibility of 150sqm i…
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
47 m²
€ 145,000
For sale apartment in the center of Athens near all attractions: 600 meters from the Acropol…
5 room house
Greece, Greece
300 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 300 square meters.m on the peninsula of Sithonia, …
3 room house
triadi, Greece
3 Number of rooms
160 m²
-1 Floor
€ 450,000
Center SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom Area: 160 m2, 2 Levels,…
8 room house
Nikiti, Greece
8 Number of rooms
400 m²
-1 Floor
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 180 square meters on the Sithonia Peninsula, the H…
2 room apartment
Amfitritis, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 480,000
For sale apartment of 150 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. c…
Properties features in Municipality of Ios, Greece
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map