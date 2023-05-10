Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece
  5. Municipality of Ilida
  6. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Ilida, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Dounaika, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dounaika, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000

Properties features in Municipality of Ilida, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go