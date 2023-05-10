Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece
  5. Municipality of Ilida
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Municipality of Ilida, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Cottage 2 rooms in Kouroutas, Greece
Cottage 2 rooms
Kouroutas, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
€ 166,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kardamas, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kardamas, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
1 room Cottage in Kardamas, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kardamas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Dounaika, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dounaika, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000

Properties features in Municipality of Ilida, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go