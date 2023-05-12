Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. Municipality of Ierapetra
  6. Townhouses

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece

Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale maisonette of 151 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
Townhouse in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale is an unfinished house of 50 sq.m. in Kendri village, Ierapetra region, in Crete. T…

