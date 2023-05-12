Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. Municipality of Ierapetra

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece

5 properties total found
1 room apartment in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 64,000
For sale apartment of 32 sq.m. in Ierapetra city, just 110 meters from the city beach! The a…
Villa Villa in Vainia, Greece
Villa Villa
Vainia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 695,000
For sale beautiful detached villa on the south-west coast of Crete, 2 kms from the town and …
3 room apartment in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 267,000
For sale apartment of 107 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
3 room cottage in Gra Lygia, Greece
3 room cottage
Gra Lygia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 410,000
For sale 2-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
3 room cottage in Ierapetra, Greece
3 room cottage
Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…

Properties features in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir