  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. Municipality of Ierapetra

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece

5 properties total found
Villa Villa in Vainia, Greece
Villa Villa
Vainia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 695,000
For sale beautiful detached villa on the south-west coast of Crete, 2 kms from the town and …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale maisonette of 151 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kentri, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kentri, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 38,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living r…
Townhouse in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale is an unfinished house of 50 sq.m. in Kendri village, Ierapetra region, in Crete. T…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kentri, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kentri, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…

