Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Municipality of Ierapetra
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
3 room cottage with furnishings in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 107 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
€269,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Kentri, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Kentri, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
€150,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Gra Lygia, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Gra Lygia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€410,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 74 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room w…
€110,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Ierapetra, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€350,000

Properties features in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir