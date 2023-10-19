Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
1 room apartment in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a small complex of 1st and 2nd floor apartments in the center of Ierapetra with a t…
€160,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Vainia, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Vainia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 312 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale beautiful detached villa on the south-west coast of Crete, 2 kms from the town and …
€695,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 107 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€267,000
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale a studio flat of 35 sq.m. in Ierapetra city, south Crete. The apartment is situated…
€96,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 107 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
€269,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 151 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
€210,000
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonettehouse area of 171 sq.m on the island of Crete. The maisonettedivided into…
€210,000
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€110,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Kentri, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Kentri, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
€150,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Gra Lygia, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Gra Lygia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€410,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 74 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room w…
€110,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Ierapetra, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€350,000

