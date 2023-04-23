UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Peloponnese Region
Municipality of Gortynia
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Gortynia, Greece
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
5 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
7 Number of rooms
255 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of one …
3 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
5 Number of rooms
250 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 250 sq.m in Halkidiki. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. T…
4 room house
Skala Fourkas, Greece
2 bath
150 m²
€ 250,000
Property Code: HPS3220 - House FOR SALE in Kassandra Fourka for €250.000. This 150 sq. m. Ho…
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 bath
€ 145,000
Property Code: 1688 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kavala Center for €145.000. This 80 sq. m. Apart…
3 room cottage
Neo Rysio, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 590,259
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath
135 m²
€ 700,000
For Sale -- Residential Apartment -- Athens South: Glyfada - Kentro 135 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, …
6 room house
Metamorfosi, Greece
4 bath
200 m²
€ 350,000
This house is situated in the suburbs of Metamorfosi village 350 meters to the beach. The vi…
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
5/1 Floor
€ 157,402
For sale Apartment of 45 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 442,694
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 521,396
For sale 3-storey house of 420 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
3 room cottage
Kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 467,288
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
2 room apartment
Rafina, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 363,993
For sale Apartment of 84 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
