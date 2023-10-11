Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Municipality of Gergeri

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Gergeri, Greece

1 property total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Gortys, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Gortys, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale detached house in Crete 90 sq.m. with panoramic view 20 minutes from Heraklion (fir…
€250,000

Properties features in Municipality of Gergeri, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir