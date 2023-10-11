Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Municipality of Fodele
  5. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Municipality of Fodele, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in District of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
District of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a 172 sq.m. detached house not far from Heraklion, Crete. The property is built …
€500,000

Properties features in Municipality of Fodele, Greece

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir