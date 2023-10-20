Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece

Municipal Unit of Psychiko
3
Neo Psychiko
3
House To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
House with Lot size: 208 m² in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
House with Lot size: 208 m²
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Area 100 m²
A, Detached 100 sq.m. in 208 sq.m. plot, ground floor, year of construction 1950, with energ…
Price on request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€1,50M
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The fourth floo…
€198,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 381 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale 4-storey villa of 1381 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
€15,50M
3 room cottage with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 168 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, one ki…
€700,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement con…
€3,19M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor cons…
€3,19M

Property types in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko

cottages

Properties features in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir