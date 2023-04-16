Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of North Athens
  5. Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece

Neo Psychiko
6
Municipal Unit of Psychiko
5
Apartment To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
For sale Apartment of 128 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale Apartment of 45 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 190,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 388,500
For sale Apartment of 114 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 336,000
For sale Apartment of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 115 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. I…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 190,000
For sale Apartment of 61 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 600,000
For sale Apartment of 128 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale Apartment of 43 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 35 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 700,000
For sale Apartment of 162 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…

Properties features in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir