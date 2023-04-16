Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece

17 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
For sale Apartment of 128 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale Apartment of 45 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 190,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 388,500
For sale Apartment of 114 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 336,000
For sale Apartment of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
3 room townhousein Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 198,000
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 levels. The fourth floo…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 115 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. I…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
12 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 5
€ 6,500,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 1381 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 190,000
For sale Apartment of 61 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 1-storey house of 168 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, one ki…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 600,000
For sale Apartment of 128 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale Apartment of 43 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 35 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 700,000
For sale Apartment of 162 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,186,000
For sale under construction 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement con…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,186,000
For sale under construction 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor cons…

Properties features in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece

