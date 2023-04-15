Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Ermionida

Pool Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece

Kranidi
3
Municipal Unit of Ermioni
1
Municipal Unit of Kranidi
1
19 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Portocheli, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 9 room villain Portocheli, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
12 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 5-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Portocheli, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Portocheli, Greece
11 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 1100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-basem…
Villa 3 room villain Portocheli, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The gro…
Villa 3 room villain agios aimilianos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
agios aimilianos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 292 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 4 room villain Petrothalassa, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Petrothalassa, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale a 4-storey villa of 1.000 sq.m on the Peloponnese peninsula, Porto Heli. The ground…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin agios aimilianos, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
agios aimilianos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 5 room villain dorouphi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
dorouphi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,285,000
For sale a delightful villa, located in one of the rapidly developing areas Ermionida, Lioge…
Villa Villain Portocheli, Greece
Villa Villa
Portocheli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey villa of350 sq.meters inPeloponnese, near to Porto-Xeli.Villa has a mounta…
Villa 6 room villain Portocheli, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
11 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 4,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 4 room villain dorouphi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
dorouphi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 990,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 248 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
Villa 5 room villain Thermisia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Thermisia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
Villa 4 room villain agios aimilianos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
agios aimilianos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 4 room villain Portocheli, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 9 room villain Agii Anargyri, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Agii Anargyri, Greece
12 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 5 room villain Portocheli, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa Villain dorouphi, Greece
Villa Villa
dorouphi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale villa of 280 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. A magnificent view of th…
Villa 3 room villain agios aimilianos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
agios aimilianos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 790,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 306 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Villa Villain agios aimilianos, Greece
Villa Villa
agios aimilianos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale villa of 170 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. A magnificent view of th…

Properties features in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir