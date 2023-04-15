Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Ermionida
  6. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece

Kranidi
1
Cottage To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Cottage 5 roomsin Petrothalassa, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Petrothalassa, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 405,000
For sale 0-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Peloponnese. There is a fireplace.The owners wil…
Cottage 6 roomsin Ermioni, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Ermioni, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 0-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the furn…
3 room cottagein dorouphi, Greece
3 room cottage
dorouphi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Agii Anargyri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agii Anargyri, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…

Properties features in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir