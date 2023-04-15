Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece

39 properties total found
Cottage 5 roomsin Petrothalassa, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Petrothalassa, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 405,000
For sale 0-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Peloponnese. There is a fireplace.The owners wil…
Cottage 6 roomsin Ermioni, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Ermioni, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 0-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the furn…
3 room cottagein dorouphi, Greece
3 room cottage
dorouphi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists o…
Villa 4 room villain Portocheli, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
4 room housein dorouphi, Greece
4 room house
dorouphi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 295 m² Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
In one of the most sought after areas of Portocheli and just a few meters from the sea, a lu…
5 room housein Portocheli, Greece
5 room house
Portocheli, Greece
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 205 m²
€ 450,000
At a distance of 850m from the sea, in the area of Portocheli, a detached house of 205m2, in…
Villa 9 room villain Portocheli, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
12 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 5-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Portocheli, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Portocheli, Greece
11 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 1100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-basem…
Villa 3 room villain Portocheli, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The gro…
3 room cottagein agios aimilianos, Greece
3 room cottage
agios aimilianos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The house consi…
Villa 3 room villain agios aimilianos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
agios aimilianos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 292 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
3 room cottagein dorouphi, Greece
3 room cottage
dorouphi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale 2-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin agios aimilianos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
agios aimilianos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale 1-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The house consi…
Villa 4 room villain Petrothalassa, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Petrothalassa, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale a 4-storey villa of 1.000 sq.m on the Peloponnese peninsula, Porto Heli. The ground…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin agios aimilianos, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
agios aimilianos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Portocheli, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Portocheli, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
Villa 5 room villain dorouphi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
dorouphi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,285,000
For sale a delightful villa, located in one of the rapidly developing areas Ermionida, Lioge…
Villa Villain Portocheli, Greece
Villa Villa
Portocheli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey villa of350 sq.meters inPeloponnese, near to Porto-Xeli.Villa has a mounta…
Villa 6 room villain Portocheli, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
11 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 4,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 4 room villain dorouphi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
dorouphi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 990,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 248 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
Townhouse 8 bedroomsin Portocheli, Greece
Townhouse 8 bedrooms
Portocheli, Greece
15 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida .The maisonette has …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Agii Anargyri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agii Anargyri, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 5 room villain Thermisia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Thermisia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
Villa 5 room villain Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 203 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 3 room villain Thermisia, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Thermisia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 460,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 124 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 4 room villain agios aimilianos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
agios aimilianos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 4 room villain Agii Anargyri, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agii Anargyri, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 4 room villain Portocheli, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida .The maisonette has …
Villa 9 room villain Agii Anargyri, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Agii Anargyri, Greece
12 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…

