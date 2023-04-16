Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of South Athens
  5. Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli
  6. Townhouses

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece

Municipal Unit of Argyroupoli
2
Municipal Unit of Elliniko
1
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 levels. The second floo…

Properties features in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir