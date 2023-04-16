Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of South Athens
  5. Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli

Pool Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece

Municipal Unit of Argyroupoli
11
Municipal Unit of Elliniko
10
5 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 bath 140 m²
€ 780,000
Elliniko area south of Athens, apartment of 140sq.m. 1st floor of luxury construction with a…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 bath 422 m²
€ 2,300,000
Elliniko south of Athens maisonette of 422sq.m. Luxurious construction and special architect…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 bath 305 m²
€ 1,800,000
Elliniko south of Athens maisonette of 305sq.m. Luxurious construction and special architect…
Villa 4 room villain Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 1560 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale maisonette of 470 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…

Properties features in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir