Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Elafonisos

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Elafonisos, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 255,000
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in kamari, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
kamari, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale 1-storey house of 99 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 bed…
5 room house in Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
5 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
400 m²
€ 360,449
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 400 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The second floor …
3 room house in Athens, Greece
3 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 1 010 m²
€ 2,700,000
Design villa of 428 meters with panoramic sea views of 180 degrees, with a unique park in th…
3 room house in Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
3 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
4 Number of rooms 115 m²
€ 1,201,495
For sale 2-storey villa of 115 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki region. T…
2 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 115,000
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
4 room house in Kokkino Chorio, Greece
4 room house
Kokkino Chorio, Greece
4 bath
€ 900,000
This is a unique rustic villa for sale in Apokoronas Chania Crete overlooking the sea of Sou…
Villa 4 room villa in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kalandra, Greece
2 bath 200 m²
€ 2,100,000
Property Code: HPS3427 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Poseidi for €2.100.000 . This 200 sq. m…
6 room apartment in Epanomi, Greece
6 room apartment
Epanomi, Greece
2 bath 430 m²
€ 780,000
Property Code: HPS3066 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €780.000. This 430 sq.…
9 room house in Greece, Greece
9 room house
Greece, Greece
4 bath 144 m²
€ 230,287
House in Peloponnese Region, Greece
House
Peloponnese Region, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 97 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 581532 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Ververouda for €200.000 . This 97 sq. m. H…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kapandriti, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kapandriti, Greece
11 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale maisonette of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…

Properties features in Municipality of Elafonisos, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir