  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. Northern Aegean
  5. Municipality of Eastern Samos

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipality of Eastern Samos, Greece

Samos
2
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Townhouse 4 bedroomsin pasio, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
pasio, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 347,827
For sale maisonette of 162 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
5 room housein Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
5 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
199 m²
€ 535,691
For sale 3 - a floor cottage with an area of 199 sq.m in Halkidiki. The basement consists of…
1 room Cottagein Gastouri, Greece
1 room Cottage
Gastouri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,639,757
For sale is a house of 240 sq.m in the Gastouri area, 8 km from of Corfu town.This is the vi…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin demos kerkyras, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
demos kerkyras, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 427,331
For sale 3-storey house of 213 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
2 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
2 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
3 Number of rooms 91 m² Number of floors 2
€ 336,778
Townhouse for sale with an area of 91 sq.m on the island of Crete at the construction stage.…
5 room housein Municipality of Athens, Greece
5 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 237 m² Number of floors 4
€ 495,262
Townhouse for sale with an area of 237 sq.m in Attica. Tynhouse is located on 0 levels. The …
4 room apartmentin Potamies, Greece
4 room apartment
Potamies, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 119,255
Two independent apartments are suggested for sale in Chersonissos. Both apartments are 165m2…
8 room housein Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
8 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
250 m²
€ 566,013
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 250 sq.m on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki reg…
1 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m²
€ 63,413
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bath 500 m²
€ 700,000
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 24,845
For sale Apartment of 24 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the semi-ba…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath 88 m² 1 Floor
€ 250,000
A, Apartment 88 sq.m., 1 level, 1st floor, at residential area, year of construction 1994, r…

