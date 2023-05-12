Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of East Mani

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipality of East Mani, Greece

3 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Mina, Greece
3 room townhouse
Mina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 225,000
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
Villa 2 room villa in nikandreio, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
nikandreio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
3 room cottage in Gythio, Greece
3 room cottage
Gythio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…

Properties features in Municipality of East Mani, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir