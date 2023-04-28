Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of East Attica
  5. Municipality of Dionysos

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece

1 property total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 3-storey house of 390 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 living r…

Properties features in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir