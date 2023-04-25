Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece

Municipal Unit of Dafni
5
Apartment To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
1 room apartment in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 225,000
For sale under construction duplex of 67 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on the …
1 room studio apartment in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
1 bath 20 m²
€ 29,000
Property Code: 1334 - FOR SALE 1 Bedroom, Side to side Studio of total surface 20 sq.m, on…
1 room apartment in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
1 bath 30 m²
€ 43,000
Neos Kosmos A newly apartment with 1 Bedroom, 1 Kitchen (Living room) 1 Bathroom, area 30 sq…
1 room apartment in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
1 bath 54 m²
€ 74,000
Ref: 19 - Laurel SALE Apartment with 1 Bedroom, 1 Livingroom, 1 Kitchen, 1 Bathroom, area of…
3 room apartment in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 355,000
For sale apartment of 135 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. c…
2 room apartment in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 7/1 Floor
€ 320,000
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 7th floor. co…
1 room apartment in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 80,000
For sale apartment of 38 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
3 room apartment in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 305,000
For sale apartment of 150 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…

Properties features in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir