  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Corinth

Pool Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Corinth, Greece

7 properties total found
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
10 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Villa Villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa Villa
Kineta, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. consists of one bedroom, living roo…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kineta, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kineta, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 storeroo…
Villa Villa in Porto Germeno, Greece
Villa Villa
Porto Germeno, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
Villla Sofia is perfect location for your dream holiday at the sunny Porto Germeno in Greece…
Villa 4 room villa in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 670,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Villa 3 room villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kineta, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in korphos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
korphos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …

Mir