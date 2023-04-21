Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Municipality of Corinth, Greece

3 room apartment in Kineta, Greece
3 room apartment
Kineta, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 2,300,000
For sale Apartment of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Alepochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Alepochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 2-storey house of 134 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kineta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kineta, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
10 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Villa Villa in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 5-storey villa of 1120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The semi-basement The ground floor…
Villa Villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa Villa
Kineta, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. consists of one bedroom, living roo…
Townhouse in Alepochori, Greece
Townhouse
Alepochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Loutraki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Alepochori, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alepochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Loutraki .The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room townhouse in Kineta, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kineta, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 275,000
For sale maisonette of 182 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
Townhouse 5 rooms in Kineta, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Kineta, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 190,000
Townhouse is for sale in a coastal village in Attica. The area of ​​the three-level house is…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
2 room apartment in Assos, Greece
2 room apartment
Assos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 110,000
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
3 room cottage in Lecheo, Greece
3 room cottage
Lecheo, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
3 room apartment in Kato Assos, Greece
3 room apartment
Kato Assos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 137,000
For sale Apartment of 87 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Townhouse in Porto Germeno, Greece
Townhouse
Porto Germeno, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Three maisonettes are under construction located in the coastal region of Attica - Alepohori…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Porto Germeno, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Porto Germeno, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kato Assos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kato Assos, Greece
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kineta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kineta, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
3 room townhouse in Kineta, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kineta, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 leve…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kineta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kineta, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement The ground floor consi…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
1 room apartment in Kato Assos, Greece
1 room apartment
Kato Assos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale Apartment of 40 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartment in Kato Assos, Greece
2 room apartment
Kato Assos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 150,000
For sale Apartment of 71 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
3 room townhouse in Kato Assos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kato Assos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 4 levels. Th…
2 room apartment in Kato Assos, Greece
2 room apartment
Kato Assos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 110,000
For sale Apartment of 65 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kato Assos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kato Assos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 4 levels. Th…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kato Assos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kato Assos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale maisonette of 144 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
3 room townhouse in Kato Assos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kato Assos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale maisonette of 159 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale maisonette of 95 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. The…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 247,000
For sale maisonette of 152 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…

