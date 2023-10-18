Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Municipality of Corinth
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Municipality of Corinth, Greece

Corinth
30
Municipal Unit of Solygeia
6
Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio
5
Municipal Unit of Saronikos
3
House To archive
Clear all
47 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms near metro, with AirConditioning, with Airy in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms near metro, with AirConditioning, with Airy
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house -- Athens West: Ilion-Nea Liosia - 100 Sq.m., 2 Bedro…
€150,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Alepochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€190,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Galataki, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Galataki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€370,000
3 room cottage with balcony, with fireplace, with storage room in Assos, Greece
3 room cottage with balcony, with fireplace, with storage room
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Assos Lechaio near Korinth, detached house of 125 sq.m. on a plot of 500 sq.m. with drilling…
€190,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Alepochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 134 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€210,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Alepochori, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
€127,000
Villa 5 room villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kineta, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 234 m²
Villa for sale in Attica, Kineta, total area of 234 sq.m, (134 sq.m. ground floor + 100 sq.m…
€550,000
3 room cottage with balcony, with storage room in Assos, Greece
3 room cottage with balcony, with storage room
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
€120,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kineta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€250,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with AirConditioning in Assos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with AirConditioning
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 106 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1…
€130,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€3,50M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Assos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 179 m²
For Sale -- Residential  -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 179 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms, 1 W…
€270,000
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Kineta, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Kineta, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Property Code: 1353 - FOR SALE 4 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 600 sq.m, 3 levels Megar…
€6,50M
Villa Villa with sea view in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 1120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists of . Th…
Price on request
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Kineta, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. consists of one bedroom, living roo…
€1,80M
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Alepochori, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
€200,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Alepochori, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€180,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Kineta, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€700,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€130,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in Lecheo, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
Lecheo, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€210,000
Townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Porto Germeno, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Porto Germeno, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 1
Three maisonettes are under construction located in the coastal region of Attica - Alepohori…
€200,000
Townhouse with furnishings in Alepochori, Greece
Townhouse with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a maisonette of 400sq.m with a land plot of 2.000sq.m, it is located withi…
€370,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Porto Germeno, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Porto Germeno, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€285,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kato Assos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kato Assos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€800,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Kineta, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a 2-storey detached house of 320 sq.m in the town of Kineta, whic…
€225,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Kineta, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€270,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kineta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of . The grou…
€500,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kato Assos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kato Assos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. T…
€250,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kato Assos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kato Assos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. T…
€180,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 152 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€400,000

Property types in Municipality of Corinth

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Municipality of Corinth, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir