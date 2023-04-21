Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Corinth, Greece

Corinth
15
Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio
9
Municipal Unit of Solygeia
3
11 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Alepochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Alepochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 2-storey house of 134 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kineta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kineta, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement The ground floor consi…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kato Assos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kato Assos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kineta, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kineta, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 storeroo…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 445 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
3 room cottage in Kineta, Greece
3 room cottage
Kineta, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale 2-storey house of 148 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of 2 bedr…
3 room cottage in Kineta, Greece
3 room cottage
Kineta, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Katakali, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Katakali, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 bed…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in korphos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
korphos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …

